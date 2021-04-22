Skechers +7% as international demand leads quarterly beat, impressive margins
Apr. 22, 2021 4:06 PM ETSkechers U.S.A., Inc. (SKX)SKXBy: Akanksha Bakshi
- Skechers (NYSE:SKX): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.68 beats by $0.19; GAAP EPS of $0.63 beats by $0.13.
- Revenue of $1.43B (+15.3% Y/Y) beats by $80M.
- Gross margin rate of 47.6% vs. consensus of 46.4%.
- For 2Q21 company expects to achieve sales between $1.45B and $1.50B vs. $1.24B consensus and diluted EPS of between $0.40 and $0.50 vs. $0.33 consensus.
- For FY21 Company believes it will achieve sales between $5.8B and $5.9B vs. $5.56B and diluted EPS of between $1.80 and $2.00 vs. $1.95 consensus.
- Shares +7.6%.
