National Grid picks banks for $7B gas asset sale - Bloomberg
Apr. 22, 2021
- National Grid (NGG +0.4%) has hired banks for the sale of a majority stake in its gas grid business, turning to the advisers that earlier helped secure its purchase of PPL Corp.'s U.K. electricity distribution business, Bloomberg reports.
- Barclays, Goldman Sachs and Robey Warshaw reportedly will assist the U.K.-based utility on the sale of a stake that could be valued at as much as £5B ($6.9B).
- A stake in the gas asset could attract large infrastructure funds and financial investors seeking steady and stable returns, according to the report.
- National Grid's gas transmission business is one of the largest in the U.K. and includes a 7K-km pipe network across the country.
