Bank OZK Q1 earnings benefit from stable net interest income, improved credit

Apr. 22, 2021 4:13 PM ETBank OZK (OZK)OZKBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor4 Comments
  • Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Q1 earnings beat the average analyst estimate as net interest income was only slightly below its record Q4 level and its core spread improved 21 basis points from Q4 2020.
  • Furthermore, the company's provision for credit loss turned to a benefit of $31.6M in the quarter vs. a cost of $117.7M in the year-ago quarter.
  • Q1 EPS of $1.14 vs. average analyst estimate of 86 cents; compares with 93 cents in Q4 and 9 cents in Q1 2020.
  • Q1 net interest income of $234.6M vs. $237.6M in Q4 202 and $209.8M in Q1 2020.
  • Q1 pretax pre-provision net revenue of $160.7M vs. $162.9M in Q4 and $134.0M in Q1 2020.
  • Q1 provision for credit loss resulted in a benefit of $31.6M vs. a cost of $6.75M in Q4 and $117.7M in the year-ago quarter.
  • Net charge-offs to average total loans was 0.07% vs. 0.14% in Q4 and 0.10% in the year-ago quarter.
  • Total loans were $18.72B at Dec. 31, 2020 vs. $19.21B at Dec. 31, 2020.
  • Deposits were $21.30B at Q1-end vs. $21.45B at Q4-end.
  • Conference call on April 23 at 11:00 AM ET.
