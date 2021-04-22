AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine and clotting events: rate of incidence rises in the U.K.
Apr. 22, 2021
- The U.K. medicines regulator has recorded 168 cases of major clotting events following the vaccination with the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) in partnership with the University of Oxford.
- The overall incidence of cases at 7.9 clots per million doses is a rise from 4.9 per million doses from last week when 100 cases were reported.
- By April 14, a total of 21.2M first doses of Astra’s vaccine have been administered in the U.K. the data from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (“MHRA”) indicate.
- According to Adam Finn, Professor of Paediatrics at Bristol University, the jump in the case count was expected due to rapid and accurate reporting of events and it also mirrors the newly reported cases that previously went unnoticed.
- “I would expect the true number of cases per million doses of vaccine to become clear fairly soon as these reports stabilize but it is already clear that it is going to remain a very rare event,” Finn said.
- However, with 32 reported deaths from clots in total, the fatality rate of the reported clots has dropped to 19% from 22% in the previous week when 22 deaths were reported.
- The U.K. does not recommend the use of Astra’s COVID-19 vaccine for people under the age of 30 if there is an alternative shot available.