Mattel soars after posting strong earnings beat, tipping guidance raise
Apr. 22, 2021 4:19 PM ETMattel, Inc. (MAT)MATBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) trades higher after comfortably topping estimates with its Q1 report.
- Sales in the North America segment rose 67% during Q4, driven by growth in driven by growth in Dolls (including Barbie and Spirit), Infant, Toddler, and Preschool (including Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends), Vehicles (including Hot Wheels), and Action Figures, Building Sets, Games, and Other (including Masters of the Universe, Jurassic World, Plush, WWE, and MEGA).
- International sales increased 30% during the quarter or up 27% on a constant currency basis.
- Adjusted gross margin was 47.0% of sales vs. 44.1% consensus and 43.5% a year ago. The gross margin improvement was primarily driven by fixed cost absorption benefit associated with high sales growth in the quarter and savings from the Optimizing for Growth program, partially offset by input cost inflation in cost of goods sold.
- CEO update: "While growth this quarter was partially driven by year-over-year COVID-related comparisons, we believe our outstanding results, overall, are attributable to the strength of our brands, quality and breadth of our product, world-class supply chain, global commercial capabilities, and very effective demand creation in close collaboration with our retail partners."
- Mattel plans to raise guidance, according to an interview just concluded. The fresh guidance is anticipated on the conference call.
- Shares of Mattel are up 6.13% in AH trading to $22.13.
- Yesterday, Mattel was called a post-pandemic winner by Berenberg.