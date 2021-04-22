Molina to acquire Cigna’s Texas Medicaid contracts for $60 million

Apr. 22, 2021 4:35 PM ETMolina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH), CIMOH, CIBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) and Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) have entered into an agreement under which Molina will acquire Cigna’s Texas Medicaid and Medicare-Medicaid Plan ("MMP") contracts and certain operating assets for $60M.
  • With a full-year revenue of ~$1B, Cigna’s Texas Medicaid and MMP business has served ~48K Medicaid members in the Hidalgo, Tarrant, and Northeast service areas and ~2K MMP members in the Hidalgo service area as of December 31.
  • The transaction is expected to close in H2 2021 subject to customary closing conditions and appropriate regulatory clearances.
  • Molina expects to fund the acquisition with cash on hand and the transaction will be immediately accretive to its adjusted earnings per share.
  • In December, Molina completed its acquisition of Magellan Complete Care business of Magellan Health.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.