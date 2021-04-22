Molina to acquire Cigna’s Texas Medicaid contracts for $60 million
Apr. 22, 2021 4:35 PM ETMolina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH), CIMOH, CIBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) and Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) have entered into an agreement under which Molina will acquire Cigna’s Texas Medicaid and Medicare-Medicaid Plan ("MMP") contracts and certain operating assets for $60M.
- With a full-year revenue of ~$1B, Cigna’s Texas Medicaid and MMP business has served ~48K Medicaid members in the Hidalgo, Tarrant, and Northeast service areas and ~2K MMP members in the Hidalgo service area as of December 31.
- The transaction is expected to close in H2 2021 subject to customary closing conditions and appropriate regulatory clearances.
- Molina expects to fund the acquisition with cash on hand and the transaction will be immediately accretive to its adjusted earnings per share.
- In December, Molina completed its acquisition of Magellan Complete Care business of Magellan Health.