People's United Financial Q1 earnings helped by negative provision, cost controls
Apr. 22, 2021 4:38 PM ETPeople's United Financial, Inc. (PBCT)PBCTBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- People's United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Q1 operating income of $156.5M increased 6% on linked-quarter basis and generated an operating return on average tangible common equity of 13.8%.
- "These results included modestly higher net interest income, continued well-controlled expenses, and a negative provision for credit losses primarily driven by an improved economic outlook," said Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer David Rosato.
- Q1 operating EPS of 37 cents increased from 35 cents in Q4 and from 33 cents in Q1 2020; beats average analyst income of 34 cents.
- Q1 net interest income of $94.6M fell from $178.2M in Q4 and $123.8M in Q1 2020.
- Operating non-interest income of $94.6M declined from $102.3M in the previous quarter and $123.8M in the year-ago quarter.
- Provision for credit losses resulted in a net benefit of $13.6M compared with a cost of $14.7M in Q4 2020 and a cost of $33.5M in Q1 2020.
- Efficiency ratio of 56.6% rose from 55.5% in Q4 2020 and 54.0% in Q1 2020.
- Q1 average loans of $42.9B vs. $44.1B in Q4.
- Q1 average deposits of $52.9B vs. $50.7B in Q4.
- Recall that PBCT agreed in February to merge with M&T Bank in an all-stock deal.
- Previously (April 22): People's United Financial EPS beats by $0.03, misses on revenue