Quidel drops 14% after soft quarterly guidance
Apr. 22, 2021 4:40 PM ETQuidel Corporation (QDEL)QDEL
- Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) expects Q1 revenues to be in the range of $374 to $376M, up 114% from year ago quarter, but less than analyst estimates for $468M, or a 168% rise.
- Shares are down 14.1% after hours.
- During the quarter, the company shipped ~15M SARS tests, compares favorably to the performance of industry colleagues; COVID-19 revenues expected to be $280M+ (compared to $1M for year ago quarter).
- Influenza revenues for the quarter are seen at $5M compared to $79.6M in year ago quarter.
- Gross margins are expected to be ~80% for the period, with earnings growth over the prior year quarter in excess of 300%.
- "While the COVID-19 scenario continues to evolve, we believe Quidel remains incredibly well-positioned given our robust portfolio and recent regulatory indications for serial asymptomatic screening with both our QuickVue OTC and Sofia rapid antigen tests. There are three macro trends that we are tracking and expect to be material to both market demand and revenues going forward," president & CEO Douglas Bryant commented.
- Full earnings are slated for May 6 release.