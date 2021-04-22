Skechers soars to new high after pandemic trends stoke sales
Apr. 22, 2021
- Skechers (NYSE:SKX) soars after setting a sales record for Q1.
- "This significant growth is the result of continued demand for Skechers product as consumers desire comfort and quality in their footwear and walking remains a top COVID-19 pandemic activity. With warmer weather and increased vaccination rates around the world, traffic is improving in many of our retail stores, and our digital business continues to be a very strong growth driver," explains CEO Robert Greenberg on the big quarter.
- Looking ahead, the retailer says it expects Q2 revenue of $1.45B to $1.50B vs. $1.22B consensus and Q2 EPS of $0.40 to $0.50 vs. $0.30 consensus.
- Looking at the full year, Skechers sees revenue of $5.8B to $5.9B vs. $5.6B consensus.
- Shares of Skechers are up 7.75% AH to $47.96 (new high).
- 10 out of 12 research firms covering Skechers have a Buy-equivalent rating on the stock.