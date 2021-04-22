Kisses From Italy joins hands with a franchise developer
Apr. 22, 2021 Kisses From Italy Inc. (KITL)
- Restaurant chain operator, franchisor, and product distributor, Kisses from Italy (OTCQB:KITL) announces an exclusive global agreement with Fransmart.
- Fransmart has a solid reputation as a global leader in franchise development and franchising opportunities, with a track record of turning emerging restaurant concepts into national and global brands.
- "Our retail branded products initiative is starting to take flight as we are now in 26 stores in less than 6 months since we launched our products. We are also excited about the imminent opening of our first Franchise in the State of California, which is in the city of Chino and we are making some significant progress in establishing the first Kisses From Italy store location in Canada with our Canadian Master Franchisee, Demasar Management." says Michele Di Turi, President, co-CEO and co-founder.