Celanese on the rise after Q1 beat, upside earnings guidance
Apr. 22, 2021 5:23 PM ETCelanese Corporation (CE)CEBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Celanese (NYSE:CE) +2.5% post-market after reporting stronger than expected Q1 adjusted earnings and raising full-year earnings guidance.
- Q1 net sales rose 23% Y/Y to $1.8B, as overall 15% higher prices vs. the prior quarter more than offset a 3% volume decline.
- Q1 operating EBITDA gained 34% Y/Y to $570M, despite "significant" costs associated with the winter storm.
- For FY 2021, Celanese lifts EPS guidance to $12.50-$13.50 from its prior outlook of $11.00-$11.50 and well above $11.40 analyst consensus estimate.
- For Q2, the company sees EPS of ~$4.00 vs. $3.04 consensus.
- By segment, Q1 Acetyl Chain net sales jumped 32% Y/Y to $1.06B, Engineered Materials net sales increased 14.5% to $645M, and Acetyl Tow net sales fell 7% to $119M.
- "Amid continuing supply chain and raw material challenges, we finished the first quarter with momentum and expect to deliver strong earnings performance across the remainder of 2021," Chairman and CEO Lori Ryerkerk says.