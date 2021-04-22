Genworth mortgage insurance units placed on review for upgrade by Moody's

Apr. 22, 2021
  • Three Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) mortgage insurance businesses are placed on review for upgrade by Moody's as the company pursues a partial IPO of its U.S. mortgage insurance ("USMI") business.
  • GNW rises 1.3% in after-hours trading.
  • Genworth Mortgage Insurance Corp., with a Baa3 IFS rating; Genworth Mortgage Holdings, with a Ba3 long-term issuer rating; and Genworth Holdings, with a Caa1 backed senior unsecured debt rating, are the three entities that may be upgraded.
  • The IFS ratings of Genworth's life insurance subsidiaries aren't affected by the rating action.
  • "The review for upgrade will focus on the U.S. mortgage business's prospective profitability and capital adequacy," Moody's said.
  • "The announced transaction reduces event risk for the USMI business related to Genworth's possible inability to address its upcoming debt maturities and restructure its organization," Moody's added.
  • Earlier this week, Genworth Mortgage Holdings filed for a partial IPO, though the size of the offering hasn't yet been decided.
