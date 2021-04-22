Jazz Pharmaceuticals prices $1.5B Senior notes offering
Apr. 22, 2021 5:41 PM ETJazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ)JAZZBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment
- Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) prices $1.5 billion principal amount of 4.375% senior secured notes due 2029 by Jazz Securities Designated Activity Company, a direct wholly owned subsidiary of the company.
- Notes will mature on January 15, 2029 and will bear an interest rate of 4.375%.
- Offering is expected to close on April 29, 2021.
- The aggregate principal amount of the notes to be issued in the offering decreased to $1.5Bn from the anticipated $2.7B announced on April 20, 2021.
- Net proceeds from the notes and acquisition date borrowings under the new senior secured credit facilities, together with cash on hand to fund the cash consideration payable in connection with the Acquisition of GW, the refinancing of certain of the Company's indebtedness and fees and expenses in connection with the foregoing.