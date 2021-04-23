Asia-Pacific shares mixed after Wall Street falls on President Biden's tax plans
Apr. 23, 2021 1:14 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Japan -0.77%. Japan plans to declare “short and powerful” states of emergency for Tokyo and other big cities for April 25 to May 11.
- China +0.05%.
- Hong Kong +0.90%.
- Australia -0.12%.
- Overnight on Wall Street, Dow Jones fell 0.9% to close at 33,815.90. S&P 500 declined 0.92% to 4,134.98 while Nasdaq closed 0.94% lower at 13,818.41.
- The indexes dropped on reports that President Joe Biden planned to almost double the capital gains tax.
- Investors are weighing the implications of higher taxes against the potential growth benefits of a spending program focused on infrastructure.
- Oil prices were higher on hopes of a fuel demand recovery in the U.S. and Europe. Brent crude futures rose 0.57% to $65.77/barrel. U.S. crude futures advanced 0.72% to $61.87/barrel.
- Elsewhere, Bitcoin slid below $50,000, headed for its seventh loss in eight days.
- U.S. stock futures higher. Dow Jones +0.13%; S&P 500 +0.18%; Nasdaq +0.15%.