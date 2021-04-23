Verona Pharma's pMDI ensifentrine safe and well tolerated in pilot study of COVID-19
Apr. 23, 2021 2:35 AM ETVerona Pharma plc (VRNA)VRNABy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) announces data from a pilot study of a pressurized metered-dose inhaler (pMDI) formulation of ensifentrine showed that ensifentrine was safe and well tolerated in patients infected with SARS-CoV-2.
- The trial was not designed or sized to demonstrate clinical efficacy and no clinical benefit with ensifentrine treatment added on to standard of care, which included remdesivir and dexamethasone, was observed in the trial.
- One patient death was reported in the ensifentrine treatment group.
- “Overall, the patients in this study recovered exceptionally well, as the mortality rate in the study was much lower than aggregate data from the hospital would have suggested over the same time period,” commented Mike Wells, MD, a pulmonologist and Principal Investigator at the University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital.
- The study randomized 30 patients to receive ensifentrine and 15 to placebo.
- The primary endpoint was proportion of patients recovered (not hospitalized) from COVID-19 over 29 days.