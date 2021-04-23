China Online Education acquires Kaola Reading in all stock transaction
Apr. 23, 2021 5:37 AM ETChina Online Education Group (COE)COEBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) has acquired Beijing Xiangyue Education Technology (Kaola Reading), a leading developer and provider of Chinese reading ability assessment systems and reading training systems in China, by issuing Class A ordinary shares of the company through private placement.
- The transaction is expected to close in 1H21.
- "We see clear strategic value in this acquisition," said Mr. Jack Jiajia Huang, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of 51Talk. "Leveraging Kaola Reading's expertise in reading assessment, we plan to develop an English assessment and rating system that allows us to provide more targeted course offerings to our students, deliver enhanced learning experiences and outcomes, and add graded reading content to further diversify our curriculum portfolio. In addition, this acquisition broadens our course offerings to include Chinese courses, bringing a holistic learning experience to our students. We look forward to working closely with the Kaola Reading team and nurturing these new initiatives for our next phase of growth."