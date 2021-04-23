Signature Bank COO Mark Sigona to retire, Eric Howell to succeed; announces several management appointments, promotions and transitions
Apr. 23, 2021 6:16 AM ETSignature Bank (SBNY)SBNYBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) announces several management appointments, promotions and transitions, all of which will address bank’s expansion and future initiatives:
- After 21 years of dedicated service, Mark Sigona, Senior Executive VP and COO, announced his retirement, effective June 30.
- Eric R. Howell, Senior EVP-Corporate and Business Development since 2013, will assume the COO role, including his current duties overseeing certain of the Bank’s national businesses and West Coast operations.
- Keisha Hutchinson has been appointed as SVP and Chief Risk Officer, effective June 1, 2021, joining Signature Bank from KPMG in Short Hills, N.J., to succeed Kevin Hickey, who will return to the Treasury Department as SVP-Chief Investment Officer and Treasurer after Peter Quinlan, EVP and Treasurer, announced his retirement, effective June 30, 2021.
- Stephen Wyremski, SVP and Controller since joining the Bank in 2015, has been promoted to SVP and CFO, managing all financial-related activities, effective June 30, 2021 to succeed EVP and CFO, Vito Susca who will move into the newly created post of EVP and Chief Administrative Officer.
- Catherine Donald-Grove, SVP and Director of Product Management Services, has been promoted to Chief Products Officer, also a newly established position for the Bank.
- Dawn Juliano, SVP and Director of Credit Policy and Credit Administration has been promoted to the newly created position of SVP and Deputy Chief Lending Officer, reporting to Executive VP and Chief Lending Officer Thomas Kasulka.