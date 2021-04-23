Park Hotels & Resorts closes W New Orleans–French Quarter sale; provides March operating metrics

Apr. 23, 2021 6:18 AM ETPark Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK)PKBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) closed on the sale of the 97-room W New Orleans – French Quarter for gross proceeds of ~$24.1M.
  • Post adjustment for Park's forecasted capex, the sale price represents a 4.3% capitalization rate on the hotel's 2019 net operating income or 17.9x of 2019 EBITDA.
  • Sale proceeds will be used for debt repayment.
  • The sale marks the 25th non-core hotel that Park has sold or disposed of since its spin-off from Hilton in January 2017; gross proceeds from these 25 hotels total over $1.2B.
  • Recently, the company reopened three West Coast hotels due to improving demand trends in their respective markets; currently, it has 52 out of 59 hotels open which indicate ~80% of its total room count.
  • Consolidated hotels occupancy increased to ~33% in March from 21% in January while nearly half of all open consolidated hotels generated positive EBITDA.
  • Improvements led to decline in monthly burn rate to $26M in March from the average monthly burn rate of $42M during 4Q20.
  • "Operationally, leisure demand trends continue to improve at a faster pace than we had initially anticipated, with a broader based recovery across all demand segments expected over the back half of 2021 and well into 2022," Chairman and CEO Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr. commented.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.