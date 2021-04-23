Park Hotels & Resorts closes W New Orleans–French Quarter sale; provides March operating metrics
Apr. 23, 2021 6:18 AM ETPark Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK)PKBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) closed on the sale of the 97-room W New Orleans – French Quarter for gross proceeds of ~$24.1M.
- Post adjustment for Park's forecasted capex, the sale price represents a 4.3% capitalization rate on the hotel's 2019 net operating income or 17.9x of 2019 EBITDA.
- Sale proceeds will be used for debt repayment.
- The sale marks the 25th non-core hotel that Park has sold or disposed of since its spin-off from Hilton in January 2017; gross proceeds from these 25 hotels total over $1.2B.
- Recently, the company reopened three West Coast hotels due to improving demand trends in their respective markets; currently, it has 52 out of 59 hotels open which indicate ~80% of its total room count.
- Consolidated hotels occupancy increased to ~33% in March from 21% in January while nearly half of all open consolidated hotels generated positive EBITDA.
- Improvements led to decline in monthly burn rate to $26M in March from the average monthly burn rate of $42M during 4Q20.
- "Operationally, leisure demand trends continue to improve at a faster pace than we had initially anticipated, with a broader based recovery across all demand segments expected over the back half of 2021 and well into 2022," Chairman and CEO Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr. commented.