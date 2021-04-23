Sensient Technologies EPS beats by $0.01, beats on revenue; outlook

Apr. 23, 2021 6:58 AM ETSensient Technologies Corporation (SXT)SXTBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.77 beats by $0.01; GAAP EPS of $0.75 beats by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $359.7M (+2.6% Y/Y) beats by $44.92M.
  • 2021 Guidance: GAAP diluted earnings per share to grow at a mid to high single digit growth rate compared to the company’s 2020 reported GAAP diluted earnings per share of $2.59.
  • Adjusted local currency revenue to grow at a low to mid-single digit rate and adjusted local currency EBITDA to grow at a mid-single digit rate. The Company also continues to expect, on a local currency basis adjusted diluted earnings per share to grow at a mid-single digit growth rate compared to the company’s 2020 adjusted diluted earnings per share of $2.79.
