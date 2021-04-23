EMA advisory committee backs Bristol Myers' Onureg in Acute Myeloid Leukemia

  • The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the EMA has recommended approval of Bristol Myers Squibb's Onureg (azacitidine tablets; CC-486) as a maintenance therapy in adult patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML).
  • The recommendation will now be reviewed by the European Commission. The final decision is expected to be delivered within 67 days of receipt of the CHMP opinion.
  • If approved, Onureg will be the first and only once daily frontline oral maintenance therapy to demonstrate significant overall survival in patients with a broad range of AML subtypes in first remission.
  • The CHMP positive opinion was based on results from Phase 3 QUAZAR AML-001 study.
