Manchester United rallies as group pushes Glazers to cut stake
Apr. 23, 2021 7:15 AM ETManchester United plc (MANU)MANUBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor36 Comments
- Shares of Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) break higher in early trading after Lord O'Neill and Sir Paul Marshall urge the controlling Glazer family to cut their stake in the club to below 50%.
- The two well-known Brits have demanded numerous corporate governance reforms for the club, including instituting a single class of voting shares, reports Sky News. The effort is a revival of a "Red Knights" push years ago to oust the Glazers.
- The Glazers currently own about 75% of Manchester United.
- Early in the week, the attempted creation of a soccer Super League created a furor with fans.
- Manchester United is up 4.23% in premarket trading to $17.00 after a volatile week of trading.