Accolade buys PlushCare for ~$450M in stock and cash deal
Apr. 23, 2021 7:33 AM ETAccolade, Inc. (ACCD)ACCDBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) agrees to acquire, a leading provider of virtual primary care and mental health consultant PlushCare.
- The deal value of ~$450M, consists of ~$40M in cash and $340M in common stock and an additional $70M of value payable upon the achievement of defined revenue milestones following the closing.
- Pursuant to the transaction, Accolade to begin offering virtual primary care and mental health consultations directly to its members.
- Combined with Accolade’s proven ability to deliver cost-savings through member insights, high engagement, and care team advocacy and navigation solutions, the acquisition will add clinical depth and provider relationships.
- For the calendar year ended December 31, 2020, PlushCare reported revenues of ~$35M and is expected to be accretive to Accolade’s growth rate and will enable new revenue opportunities as the healthcare ecosystem moves toward value-driven, patient-centric models.
- The transaction is expected to close in early June.
- Steve Barnes, CFO, Accolade, commented, "The addition of PlushCare will expand our addressable market nearly five-fold to more than $200B and create new opportunities for long term revenue growth. We plan to invest in integration between our companies to maximize the value of our combined offerings, extend PlushCare’s offerings into Accolade’s traditional enterprise customer base, and continue to grow PlushCare’s core consumer membership."