New Apple iPad Pros to boost Foxconn (Hon Hai) April revenues
Apr. 23, 2021 7:30 AM ETFOXCONN TECH CO LTD ORD (FXCOF), HNHAFHNHAF, FXCOFBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Hon Hai Precision (OTCPK:HNHAF), Foxconn Technology (OTC:FXCOF) is the sole manufacturer of Apple's newly launched 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pros; this is likely to boost the manufacturer's April revenues.
- As per Digitimes Research's data, iPad shipments reached 20.09M units in Q4 while new devices are expected to encourage further demand.
- With Apple also upgrading the iMac as well as the iPhone 12 and 12 Mini with additional color options, sources believe the extra processing for the chassis is expected to bring more profits to the upstream chassis suppliers.
- Detailed coverage on the Spring Loaded event here.
- In April first week, Hon Hai Precision reported a 26.9% Y/Y surge in March revenue.