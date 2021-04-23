Skechers adds to post-earnings gain after Morgan Stanley upgrade
Apr. 23, 2021 7:31 AM ETSkechers U.S.A., Inc. (SKX)SKXBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Morgan Stanley upgrades Skechers (NYSE:SKX) to an Overweight rating from Neutral after taking in the company's Q1 earnings beat.
- "SKX reported impressive 1Q21 results. It also delivered on all of the items we were looking for to upgrade the stock: improved EBIT flow-through, P&L visibility, & a more balanced mgmt. compensation structure," advises analyst Kimberly Greenberger.
- The firm increases its price target on SKX to $56 to reflect the improve 2021-2025 forecast and higher terminal EBIT margin across cases.
- Shares of Skechers are up 10.22% in premarket action to $49.06 after the blasting past consensus marks.
- "This significant growth is the result of continued demand for Skechers product as consumers desire comfort and quality in their footwear and walking remains a top COVID-19 pandemic activity," notes the company during its earnings call.