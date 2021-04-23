Tyson Foods adds poultry capacity as demand grows
- Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) says it invest $48M as part of its commitment to accelerate the long-term growth of its poultry business and continued success of its Pine Bluff, Arkansas, poultry plant.
- The project is expected to be complete by late 2021.
- "The demand for convenient, high-quality chicken products continues to grow and we’re investing in projects that meet the needs of our customers and consumers," notes Tyson Chief Operating Officer Donnie King.
- The project will increase capacity to the plant’s fully cooked processing lines that in part produces chicken tenders, chicken strips, boneless and bone-in wings and air-fried products. The investment will also add automated processes to product packing lines.
- Shares of Tyson are flat in premarket trading.
- Tyson is expected to report Q1 earnings in early May (see consensus estimates).