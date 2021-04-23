JNJ COVID-19 vaccine heads for U.S. review today
Apr. 23, 2021 7:39 AM ET Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) By: Dulan Lokuwithana
- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is trading flat in the pre-market today before a crucial meeting scheduled by the CDC’s expert panel regarding the pause on its COVID-19 vaccine.
- The FDA and CDC jointly recommended a halt on the vaccine last week citing rare cases of blood clots reported following its inoculation.
- The decision led the company to delay the rollout of the vaccine in Europe and countries like South Africa to ban its use.
- The meeting of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) is expected to take place at 11 A.M. EST with a potential vote likely by 5 P.M. EST.
- The committee that met immediately after the pause failed to reach a decision as some members called for more data.
- Initially, there have been six cases of blood clots in the brain among women who received the vaccine. They were 18 – 48 years old and the events were accompanied by low platelet counts in the blood. The health officials have identified three more cases since then.
- Meanwhile, JNJ has reaffirmed the positive benefit-risk profile of the vaccine, and the European Medicines Agency (“EMA”) which earlier initiated a probe on safety concerns of the shot echoed the same views. However, the EMA recommended an update to labeling on the possible side effects of the vaccine.
- Early this week, Dr. Anthony Fauci the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases predicted that the CDC could lift the pause as soon as Friday.
- A decision to resume the vaccine’s use could be accompanied by restriction to limit its use on older adults and warnings on its possible clotting risk, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.
- Yesterday it was reported that South Africa had decided to lift the suspension on JNJ’s vaccine after the country’s health regulator urged its government to do so subject to certain conditions.