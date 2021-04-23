Novavax's malaria vaccine mid-stage study results published in the Lancet

Apr. 23, 2021
  • Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) announces the publication of data in the Lancet from a Phase 2b clinical trial of a malaria vaccine candidate, R21, created by the University of Oxford that includes Novavax' Matrix-M adjuvant in children.
  • In three study arms, participants aged 5-17 months received 5 mg of R21 with either 25 mg or 50 mg of Matrix-M, or a rabies vaccine as a control.
  • The researchers reported a vaccine efficacy of 77% in the higher adjuvant dose group and 71% in the lower adjuvant dose group.
  • Both adjuvant dosage levels were well tolerated in young children with no reported severe reactions to the vaccine.
  • In addition, participants vaccinated with R21/Matrix-M showed high titers of malaria-specific anti-N-acetylneuraminic acid phosphatase antibodies 28 days after the third vaccination, which were almost doubled with the higher adjuvant dose.
  • After a fourth dose, administered one year later, antibody levels were boosted to levels similar to the peak titers achieved following the primary series of vaccinations.
  • NVAX shares up 3% premarket to $213.50.
