Novavax's malaria vaccine mid-stage study results published in the Lancet
Apr. 23, 2021 7:44 AM ETNovavax, Inc. (NVAX)NVAXBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) announces the publication of data in the Lancet from a Phase 2b clinical trial of a malaria vaccine candidate, R21, created by the University of Oxford that includes Novavax' Matrix-M adjuvant in children.
- In three study arms, participants aged 5-17 months received 5 mg of R21 with either 25 mg or 50 mg of Matrix-M, or a rabies vaccine as a control.
- The researchers reported a vaccine efficacy of 77% in the higher adjuvant dose group and 71% in the lower adjuvant dose group.
- Both adjuvant dosage levels were well tolerated in young children with no reported severe reactions to the vaccine.
- In addition, participants vaccinated with R21/Matrix-M showed high titers of malaria-specific anti-N-acetylneuraminic acid phosphatase antibodies 28 days after the third vaccination, which were almost doubled with the higher adjuvant dose.
- After a fourth dose, administered one year later, antibody levels were boosted to levels similar to the peak titers achieved following the primary series of vaccinations.
- NVAX shares up 3% premarket to $213.50.