Protara announces path forward for further development of lead asset

  • Following feedback from the FDA, Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) will complete a confirmatory, large-scale, GMP manufacturing comparability study in 2H 2021 for TARA-002 for Lymphatic Malformations ("LMs").
  • Following this study, the company anticipates moving the asset into phase 3.
  • TARA-002 is derived from the same cell bank as OK-432, which is approved in Japan and Taiwan for the treatment of LMs.
  • Last year, Protara successfully demonstrated initial manufacturing comparability between TARA-002 and the originator compound OK-432.
  • There is currently no FDA-approved treatment for LMs, which are rare malformations of the lymphatic vasculature.
  • Protara shares are unchanged at $14.94 in premarket trading.
