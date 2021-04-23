Protara announces path forward for further development of lead asset
Apr. 23, 2021 8:00 AM ETProtara Therapeutics, Inc. (TARA)TARABy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Following feedback from the FDA, Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) will complete a confirmatory, large-scale, GMP manufacturing comparability study in 2H 2021 for TARA-002 for Lymphatic Malformations ("LMs").
- Following this study, the company anticipates moving the asset into phase 3.
- TARA-002 is derived from the same cell bank as OK-432, which is approved in Japan and Taiwan for the treatment of LMs.
- Last year, Protara successfully demonstrated initial manufacturing comparability between TARA-002 and the originator compound OK-432.
- There is currently no FDA-approved treatment for LMs, which are rare malformations of the lymphatic vasculature.
- Protara shares are unchanged at $14.94 in premarket trading.