Schlumberger posts Q1 beat, sees improving international drilling activity
Apr. 23, 2021 7:47 AM ET Schlumberger Limited (SLB) By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) +0.9% pre-market after edging expectations for Q1 earnings and revenues, and the company says it expects international activity to ramp up this year and beyond.
- "With the gradual return of oil demand, we anticipate North America activity to level off at production maintenance levels, while international activity is poised to ramp up through year-end 2021 and beyond," CEO Olivier Le Peuch says. "We are increasingly confident that our international revenue will see double-digit growth in the second half of 2021 as compared to the same period last year, which implies potential upside to the already robust growth that is anticipated in 2022 and beyond."
- Q1 GAAP net income of $299M, or $0.21/share, fell from $374M, or $0.27/share, reported in the prior-year period, while revenues fell 30% Y/Y to $5.22B.
- The company says revenues were reduced by the sale of certain North America businesses in Q4 2020, which generated $285M in revenue in Q4 and $659M in the year-ago quarter; excluding those divestitures, overall revenue was flat Q/Q and down 23% Y/Y.
- By region, Q1 revenues in the International segment fell 3% Q/Q and 19% Y/Y to $4.21B, while North America revenues fell 17% Q/Q and 55% Y/Y to $972M.
- Schlumberger says International revenue had "the usual seasonal dip," but the sequential revenue decline was less pronounced than in prior years because of offsets from strong revenue growth in Latin America and in several key countries in the Middle East and Africa.