Chinese third parties are said not to be raising major issues with Analog's Maxim deal

Apr. 23, 2021 7:52 AM ETAnalog Devices, Inc. (ADI)ADIBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
  • Chinese antitrust authorities are said to have reached out to third parties to get their input on Analog Devices' (NASDAQ:ADI) planned purchase of Maxim Integrated (NASDAQ:MXIM).
  • No major issues with the deal have been raised so far, according to a dispatch from Dealreporter.
  • China's State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) accepted the transaction filing in late February and the review is in its second phase, the report said.
  • Earlier this week, Analog Devices' planned purchase of Maxim was approved by South Korea.
  • Last month, EU regulators approved the combination.
