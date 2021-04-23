Chinese third parties are said not to be raising major issues with Analog's Maxim deal
Apr. 23, 2021
- Chinese antitrust authorities are said to have reached out to third parties to get their input on Analog Devices' (NASDAQ:ADI) planned purchase of Maxim Integrated (NASDAQ:MXIM).
- No major issues with the deal have been raised so far, according to a dispatch from Dealreporter.
- China's State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) accepted the transaction filing in late February and the review is in its second phase, the report said.
- Earlier this week, Analog Devices' planned purchase of Maxim was approved by South Korea.
- Last month, EU regulators approved the combination.