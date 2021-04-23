EarthRenew inks power sales agreement with cryptocurrency mining firm

Apr. 23, 2021 7:57 AM ETEarthRenew Inc. (VVIVF)VVIVFBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • EarthRenew (OTCQB:VVIVF) signed a power sales agreement with a cryptocurrency mining company for providing off-peak power over a 5-year term for the purposes of cryptocurrency mining.
  • This agreement enables the potential for further revenue generation from EarthRenew's power generating asset, the 4 MW Rolls Royce turbine.
  • Led by the agreement, revenue for power generation at the Strathmore facility is expected to exceed $1.3M for CY21 (vs. $506K for 2020); 2021 gross margin is estimated at 40%.
  • "We anticipate that this arrangement will allow us to run the Strathmore unit more consistently, ramping production up when power pricing is at a premium. With this flexibility, we intend to capitalize on the opportunities for peak pricing while maintaining consistent operations of the Strathmore facility," CEO Keith Driver commented.
