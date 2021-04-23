Honda Motors to go fully electric by 2040

  • Honda Motor (HMC) plans to increase its ratio of electric vehicles (EVs) and fuel cell vehicles (FCVs) to 100% of all sales by 2040, says new CEO Toshihiro Mibe - Reuters.
  • The company expects EVs and FCVs to account for 40% of sales by 2030 and 80% by 2035 in all major markets, including North America and China.
  • The commitment follows, Yoshihide Suga, Japanese Prime Minister's aim to cut 46% emissions by 2030 and look for ways to go even further, nearly doubling from its previous target.
  • Honda will invest a total of about ¥5T in research and development initiatives, including electrification, over the next six years, regardless of sales revenue fluctuations.
  • In North America, Honda and GM to introduce two jointly-developed large-sized EV models using GM's Ultium batteries in 2024 and will launch a series of new EV models which feature a new EV platform dubbed e:Architecture.
