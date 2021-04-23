Honeywell slides as Q1 aerospace sales disappoint
- Honeywell (NYSE:HON) -1.7% pre-market despite beating Wall Street estimates for Q1 earnings and revenues, although aerospace sales came in slightly short of expectations.
- Q1 GAAP earnings fell to $1.45B, or $2.03/share, from $1.61B, or $2.21/share, in the year-ago period, while overall sales finished flat Y/Y, or a 2% decline on an organic basis, at $8.45B.
- Q1 aerospace sales fell 22% Y/Y to $2.63B, missing the $2.8B analyst consensus, but safety and productivity sales jumped 49% to $2.12B, helped by strong demand for Honeywell's warehouse automation equipment fueled by the boom in online shopping during the COVID-19 pandemic.
- In the company's other segments, performance materials sales edged 2% lower to $2.35B, and building technologies sales added 6% to $1.36B.
- Honeywell raises its FY 2021 guidance for adjusted EPS to $7.75-$8.00 from $7.60-$8.00 previously and for full-year sales of $34B-$34.8B from its prior forecast of $33.4B-$34.4B; analyst consensus was for EPS of $7.89 on revenues of $34.3B.
- The company also expects full-year operating cash flow in the range of $5.8B-$6.1B and free cash flow of $5.2B-$5.5B.