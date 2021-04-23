Quidel inks retail distribution agreement for expanding access to At-Home COVID-19 testing
Apr. 23, 2021 Quidel Corporation (QDEL)
- Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) completed a distribution and fulfillment agreement with McKesson, a global leader in healthcare supply chain management solutions and retail pharmacy, for accelerating consumer access to Quidel's non-prescription QuickVue At-Home OTC COVID-19 Test.
- Shipping of the QuickVue At-Home OTC COVID-19 Test is expected to begin early next week, and it will be available from McKesson and its customer outlets soon thereafter.
- "We are pleased to partner with McKesson, expecting to leverage McKesson’s ability to sell and distribute QuickVue through online channels like Amazon, WalMart.com, and through retail pharmacies, including their network of independent Health Mart pharmacies, grocery outlets, as well as health systems and other medical providers," president & CEO Douglas Bryant commented.
- Shares drop 12.5% premarket