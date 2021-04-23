Equinor to electrify Troll field platforms to cut CO2 emissions
Apr. 23, 2021 8:57 AM ETEquinor ASA (EQNR), SHEL, TTE, COPEQNR, SHEL, TTE, COPBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) and partners including Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B), Total (NYSE:TOT) and ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) submit plans to invest NOK7.9B ($947M) to connect more offshore platforms at the Troll field in the North Sea to Norway's onshore grid to reduce carbon dioxide emissions.
- The project aims to partly replace electricity generated by gas power turbines at the Troll B platform, and fully at the Troll C platform, helping to cut nearly 500K metric tons of CO2 emissions.
- Gas power turbines on offshore platforms are estimated to account for at least 80% of total greenhouse gas emissions from Norway's oil and gas industry.
- Several offshore installations off Norway, including the Troll A gas platform and platforms at the Johan Sverdrup oilfield, already get power from the onshore grid, where electricity is generated mostly from renewable energy sources such as hydropower.
- Separately, Equinor and partners including Total say they plan to spend NOK3.2B ($384M) to develop Askeladd Vest in the Barents Sea, with the aim of extending plateau production at the Hammerfest LNG plant by two years.
- Equinor boasts a strong portfolio of growth projects, boosted by a large new discovery offshore Norway, Power Hedge writes in a bullish analysis published on Seeking Alpha.