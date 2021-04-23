Equinor to electrify Troll field platforms to cut CO2 emissions

Apr. 23, 2021 8:57 AM ETEquinor ASA (EQNR), SHEL, TTE, COPEQNR, SHEL, TTE, COPBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor6 Comments
  • Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) and partners including Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B), Total (NYSE:TOT) and ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) submit plans to invest NOK7.9B ($947M) to connect more offshore platforms at the Troll field in the North Sea to Norway's onshore grid to reduce carbon dioxide emissions.
  • The project aims to partly replace electricity generated by gas power turbines at the Troll B platform, and fully at the Troll C platform, helping to cut nearly 500K metric tons of CO2 emissions.
  • Gas power turbines on offshore platforms are estimated to account for at least 80% of total greenhouse gas emissions from Norway's oil and gas industry.
  • Several offshore installations off Norway, including the Troll A gas platform and platforms at the Johan Sverdrup oilfield, already get power from the onshore grid, where electricity is generated mostly from renewable energy sources such as hydropower.
  • Separately, Equinor and partners including Total say they plan to spend NOK3.2B ($384M) to develop Askeladd Vest in the Barents Sea, with the aim of extending plateau production at the Hammerfest LNG plant by two years.
  • Equinor boasts a strong portfolio of growth projects, boosted by a large new discovery offshore Norway, Power Hedge writes in a bullish analysis published on Seeking Alpha.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.