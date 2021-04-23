Coherus gains after announcing positive outcome in Phase 3 study for toripalimab
Apr. 23, 2021
- Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) has added ~6.3% in the pre-market after announcing that the anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody toripalimab has achieved the primary endpoints in a Phase 3 trial that evaluated its efficacy in advanced esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (“ESCC”).
- Involving 514 patients, the randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study has evaluated toripalimab, in combination with paclitaxel/cisplatin as a first-line treatment for ESCC.
- Junshi Biosciences has notified the trial outcome after an interim analysis conducted by an Independent Data Monitoring Committee.
- The JUPITER-06 clinical trial has reached pre-specified primary endpoints of progression-free survival ("PFS") and overall survival ("OS") for toripalimab, in combination with paclitaxel/cisplatin versus paclitaxel/cisplatin chemotherapy alone.
- The data from the study are expected later this year.
- Early in 2021, the company in-licensed from Junshi Biosciences the rights to develop and commercialize toripalimab in the U.S. and Canada.
- In March, Coherus announced the start of the rolling submission of the marketing application for toripalimab in recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma.