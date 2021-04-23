Coherus gains after announcing positive outcome in Phase 3 study for toripalimab

  • Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) has added ~6.3% in the pre-market after announcing that the anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody toripalimab has achieved the primary endpoints in a Phase 3 trial that evaluated its efficacy in advanced esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (“ESCC”).
  • Involving 514 patients, the randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study has evaluated toripalimab, in combination with paclitaxel/cisplatin as a first-line treatment for ESCC.
  • Junshi Biosciences has notified the trial outcome after an interim analysis conducted by an Independent Data Monitoring Committee.
  • The JUPITER-06 clinical trial has reached pre-specified primary endpoints of progression-free survival ("PFS") and overall survival ("OS") for toripalimab, in combination with paclitaxel/cisplatin versus paclitaxel/cisplatin chemotherapy alone.
  • The data from the study are expected later this year.
  • Early in 2021, the company in-licensed from Junshi Biosciences the rights to develop and commercialize toripalimab in the U.S. and Canada.
  • In March, Coherus announced the start of the rolling submission of the marketing application for toripalimab in recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.