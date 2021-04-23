iFresh announces delivery partnership with HungryPanda

Apr. 23, 2021 9:00 AM ETiFresh Inc. (IFMK)IFMKBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Asian American grocery supermarket chain and online grocer, iFresh (NASDAQ:IFMK) partners with HungryPanda to jointly launch an online perishable goods delivery service in New York.
  • By way of partnership with HungryPanda, shoppers can order iFresh's perishable goods via the HungryPanda mobile app, with the choice to have the items home delivered on demand or through scheduled delivery.
  • The delivery service is expected to be available by the end of April 2021 through the chain stores of iFresh in New York.
  • The delivery service is expected to be extended to cover other regions that iFresh has operating stores as well.
  • Shares are down 0.75% PM.
