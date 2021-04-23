IM Cannabis provides first-quarter prelim revenue, guides for 2x sequential growth
Apr. 23, 2021 9:13 AM ETIM Cannabis Corp. (IMCC), TRICFIMCC, TRICFBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) provides preliminary estimates for its first-quarter, with revenue expected to be in the range of C$8.5 - C$9.0M.
- Gross margin to be between 50% and 55%.
- The company says Q1 2021 results were driven by continued growth in Israel, increased sales in Germany from the resumption of product shipments and the inclusion of Trichome Financial (OTCPK:TRICF) following the completion of its acquisition on Mar. 18, 2021.
- Q2 2021 Guidance: Revenue expected to range between C$17 -C$19M, following the lifting of COVID restrictions, and the inclusion of a full quarter of operations from Trichome.
- "Upstream, we expect that the material benefits from our acquisition of Trichome Financial will begin to materialize in our financial results during Q2 2021 and we expect to leverage the premium indoor cannabis supply generated from Trichome's indoor growing facility to supply our global customer base. Pending a successful acquisition of MYM Nutraceuticals Inc., the Company intends to further bolster its cannabis supply by taking advantage of MYM's licensed producer subsidiary, Highland Grow Inc," says CEO Oren Shuster.
- Once the MYM Nutraceuticals' transaction goes through, MYM shareholders will receive 0.022 IMC common shares for each MYM share outstanding, report.
- The preliminary numbers arrived right just with the company's Q4 2020 results.