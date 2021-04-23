Park Hotels & Resorts update viewed favorably by Jefferies
Apr. 23, 2021 9:16 AM ETPark Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK)PKBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Jefferies is positive on the Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) update on business trends and the W New Orleans sale released earlier today.
- Analyst David Katz: "Shares should trade higher on news of PK's assets sale and positive business update. Leisure demand continues to accelerate, in keeping with our outlook for a leisure-led demand recovery beginning in 2H21. Strong pricing achieved on the transaction indicates to us that the distressed/discounted hotels sales some investors anticipate could be few and far between as the recovery takes hold. We remain selectively positive on the group."
- The firm has a Buy rating on PK and price target of $26 vs. the average Wall Street PT of $21.87.