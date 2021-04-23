Equity ETFs witnessed the eleventh consecutive week of net inflows
- In this week’s latest U.S. weekly fund flows insight report by Refinitiv Lipper, ending April 21st, 2021, information points to the fact that investors were net purchasers of fund assets for the eleventh week out of the past twelve.
- Market participants added $29.1B to the market fund space. Fund assets include both conventional funds and ETFs. The $29.1B represents a bounce back as last week’s fund flow report witnessed the fact that investors withdrew -$14B out of the marketplace.
- Breaking it all down, money market funds saw the majority of inflows at +$17B, taxable bond funds +$8.6B, tax-exempt fixed-income funds +$1.9B, and equity funds +$1.6B.
- Exchange traded equity funds saw their eleventh consecutive week of net inflows pulling in +$4.4B for the week. Investors were net purchasers of domestic equity ETFs for the seventh week in a row attracting $2.7B. Also, net buyers of nondomestic equity exchange traded funds for the eighth week in a row taking in +1.7B.
- Two equity-based ETFs that saw the largest inflows were SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) +$2.6B and JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) +$584M.
- On the flipside, Invesco QQQ Trust 1 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) redeemed -$1.4B and experienced the most significant outflow levels, followed by ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) -$645M.
- Analyzing fixed income-based ETFs, and market participants witnessed net inflows for the fourth week in a row for taxable fixed income ETFs totaling +$3.9B. Additionally, investors were net purchasers of corporate investment-grade debt ETFs +$2.4B, and government treasury ETFs saw +$738M. Corporate high-quality ETFs were net redeemers of -23M.
- The two fixed income ETFs with the largest inflows were iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) +$812M and Schwab Short Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) +$434.
- At the other end of the spectrum, the fixed income ETFs that witnessed the most significant outflows were iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) -$523M and iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) -$287M.
- In other fund flow data news, a recent note was put out by Wells Fargo showing how passive funds for the month of March attracted the highest inflows in five years.