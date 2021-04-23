Iron Mountain stock gains 6% in same week it closes India data center JV
Apr. 23, 2021 9:24 AM ETIron Mountain Incorporated (IRM)IRMBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor13 Comments
- Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) stock rises 6.1% in the past four sessions with no major catalysts apparent other than the storage and information management company closing on a previously announced data joint venture in India.
- IRM expects to invest $150M in the venture with Web Werks over the next two years and expects to become the JV's majority investor after the investment period.
- Web Werks, which already operates three Tier 3, carrier-neutral data centers in Mumbai, Pune, and Delhi NCR, has acquired land to build a new 100K-square-foot data center in Navi Mumbai.
- IRM rises 0.6% in premarket trading on Friday.