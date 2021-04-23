IMAX rises 6% as Wedbush upgrades, seeing 'plenty of runway'

Apr. 23, 2021 9:29 AM ETIMAX Corporation (IMAX)IMAXBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • IMAX is 5.6% higher premarket following an upgrade to Outperform at Wedbush, from Neutral.
  • "Pent up demand for out-of-home entertainment drove outsized market share for IMAX in China, Japan, and elsewhere in Asia over the last several months" - and that can be expected in North America and Europe as reopenings progress, the firm says.
  • But beyond COVID-19 effects, there's a good long-term story with "plenty of runway" left internationally, in Asia, Europe and the Middle East, it says.
  • It's raised its price target to $26 from $22, implying 22% upside.
  • Wall Street is Bullish on the stock, as are Seeking Alpha authors. It has a Quant Rating of Neutral.
