Goldman Sachs says U.S. economic growth is peaking
Apr. 23, 2021
- U.S. GDP should ease from a peak this quarter, Goldman Sachs predicts.
- Strategists led by Ben Snider are looking for annualized GDP growth of 10.5% for Q2, close to the high end of bank forecasts.
- Growth will cool to 7.5% in Q3 and 6.5% in Q2. It will ease down to 1.5% in Q4 2022, they say.
- "Although our economists expect U.S. GDP growth will remain both above trend and above consensus forecasts through the next few quarters, they believe the pace of growth will peak within the next 1-2 months as the tailwinds from fiscal stimulus and economic reopening reach their maximum impact and then begin to fade," Snider said.
- Goldman is sticking with its target of 4,300 on the S&P 500 (SP500) (NYSEARCA:SPY) for year end, about 150 points above current levels.
- "It is not a coincidence that ISM readings have rarely exceeded 60 during the last few decades; investors buying U.S equities at those times were buying stocks at around the same time as strong economic growth was peaking—and starting to decelerate," Snider says.
- In the near term they recommend boosting allocations to Consumer Discretionary (NYSEARCA:XLY), going Overweight from Neutral, and remaining Overweight in Industrials (NYSEARCA:XLI) and Info Tech (NYSEARCA:XLK).
- "Sales for Consumer Discretionary stocks will benefit from elevated household consumption growth in the coming months, driven in large part by significant 'excess' savings and the continued re-opening of the economy," the strategists write. "Industrials will benefit from continued global economic acceleration while US growth decelerates."
