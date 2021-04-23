AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine: EU regulator reaffirms positive benefit risk profile across all age group
Apr. 23, 2021 10:21 AM ETAstraZeneca PLC (AZN)AZNBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Offering more guidance on the use of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca (AZN -0.6%), the European Medicines Agency ("EMA”) says the benefits of the vaccine outweigh its risks in adults across all age groups.
- The most common side effects of the vaccine, named Vaxzevria in the region, are usually mild to moderate and ‘get better within a few days’ the EMA’s human medicines committee (“CHMP”) says in the statement.
- The experts also consider the most serious adverse effects of the vaccine as the very rare cases of unusual blood clots accompanied by low blood platelets with an estimated rate of 1 in 100,000 vaccinated people.
- Citing insufficient evidence to differentiate that incidence between the two doses of the vaccine, CHMP sticks to its previous recommendation of giving the second dose of the vaccine between 4 and 12 weeks after the first.
- Yesterday, the data from the U.K. medicines regulator indicated an increase in clotting events linked to Astra’s COVID-19 vaccine.