FOX News Digital crosses CNN in total multiplatform minutes in March

Apr. 23, 2021 10:30 AM ETFox Corporation (FOX)FOXBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor25 Comments
  • FOX News Digital, operated by FOX News Media owned by FOX (FOX +0.5%), reported an increase of 20% in March total social interactions, as per Socialbakers data.
  • FOX News also remained number one in Facebook (42M+) and Instagram (21M+) interactions among news competitors.
  • FOX News Digital reported March multi-platform total minutes of 3.54B (-29% Y/Y) which is ahead of 3.25B recorded by CNN.
  • Comscore data revealed FOX News Digital recorded ~91.5M total multiplatform unique visitors and 1.7B+ total multiplatform views for the digital network, surpassing the New York Times, Washington Post, USA Today and NBCNews.com as well as ABCNews.com in every category.
  • FOX News Mobile App totaled 7.4M unique visitors for the month.
  • In Q1, FOX News Digital finished with 5.3B multiplatform views, 11B+ multiplatform minutes and averaged 96M+ multiplatform unique visitors.
