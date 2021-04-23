Spotify jumps 7% as Jefferies starts at Buy

  • Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) is 7.4% higher following an initiation at Buy at Jefferies.
  • That's based on a "simple premise," the firm says: Spotify is "more platform than streaming service."
  • "The subtle differences are platforms have stickier customers, less likely to be disintermediated by new technologies, and longer tail of growth/margin expansion," Andrew Uerkwitz and team write.
  • The firm says we're in the "early innings of a creator economy where content creation/distribution/marketing has been democratized, in which Spotify will become the primary audio platform for creators."
  • It's set a $360 price target, implying 26% upside.
  • Wall Street is Neutral on the stock, while Seeking Alpha authors are Bullish. Spotify has a Quant Rating of Bearish.
