Nasdaq, Dow Jones, S&P pick up steam as home sales help sentiment
Apr. 23, 2021 10:52 AM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500), DJICOMP.IND, SP500, DJI, XLF, XLU, XLPBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor7 Comments
- The major averages are gaining traction to the upside, clawing back some of the previous session's losses.
- The Nasdaq (COMP.IND) +1% is leading, with semiconductor stock climbing with the notable exception of Intel.
- The S&P (SP500) +0.7% and Dow Jones (DJI) +0.5% are also higher.
- The 10-year Treasury yield has turned around, up 2 basis points to 1.58%, with a big jump in new home sales boosting confidence in the recovery.
- Sales of new homes jumped 20.7% in March, reversing a drop of 18.2% in February, the Commerce Department reported after the opening bell. That's well ahead of the 12% rise economists were expecting.
- Goldman Sachs predicts GDP of 10.5% this quarter, but notes that will be the peak.
- Nine of 11 S&P sectors are higher, led by Financials (NYSEARCA:XLF). Defensive sectors Utilities (NYSEARCA:XLU) and Consumer Staples (NYSEARCA:XLP) are the only decliners.
- The Big Six megacaps are all in the green.
- Among active stocks, Spotify is jumping on a bullish initiation from Jefferies.