Nasdaq, Dow Jones, S&P pick up steam as home sales help sentiment

Apr. 23, 2021 10:52 AM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500), DJICOMP.IND, SP500, DJI, XLF, XLU, XLPBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor7 Comments
  • The major averages are gaining traction to the upside, clawing back some of the previous session's losses.
  • The Nasdaq (COMP.IND) +1% is leading, with semiconductor stock climbing with the notable exception of Intel.
  • The S&P (SP500) +0.7% and Dow Jones (DJI) +0.5% are also higher.
  • The 10-year Treasury yield has turned around, up 2 basis points to 1.58%, with a big jump in new home sales boosting confidence in the recovery.
  • Sales of new homes jumped 20.7% in March, reversing a drop of 18.2% in February, the Commerce Department reported after the opening bell. That's well ahead of the 12% rise economists were expecting.
  • Goldman Sachs predicts GDP of 10.5% this quarter, but notes that will be the peak.
  • Nine of 11 S&P sectors are higher, led by Financials (NYSEARCA:XLF). Defensive sectors Utilities (NYSEARCA:XLU) and Consumer Staples (NYSEARCA:XLP) are the only decliners.
  • The Big Six megacaps are all in the green.
  • Among active stocks, Spotify is jumping on a bullish initiation from Jefferies.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.