Incyte presents more data from positive late-stage studies for ruxolitinib in atopic dermatitis
Apr. 23, 2021 11:52 AM ETIncyte Corporation (INCY)INCYBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Incyte (INCY +1.3%) has announced additional findings from two Phase 3 studies evaluating ruxolitinib cream, an investigational JAK1/JAK2 inhibitor for patients with atopic dermatitis ("AD").
Novartis has exclusive development and commercialization rights for ruxolitinib outside the U.S.
The presentations from three pooled analyses of data from TRuE-AD1 and TRuE-AD2 trials will be available at the American Academy of Dermatology Virtual Meeting Experience 2021 which starts today.
- The trials involved over 600 AD patients who were at least 12 years old. One analysis has indicated that investigational therapy has led to higher rates of response among more severe cases of AD.
- The patients who received ruxolitinib also reported no nights of disturbed sleep versus the vehicle (non-medicated cream).
- In February, the company announced the positive top-line results from the studies.