Medical-equipment firm Agiliti’s stock pops 17%+ after IPO prices below expected range (update)
Apr. 23, 2021 11:53 AM ETAgiliti, Inc. (AGTI)AGTIBy: Jerry Kronenberg, SA News Editor
- Medical-equipment management firm Agiliti Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) popped more than 17% Friday following an IPO that had priced below its expected range.
- AGTI opened at $16.05 on the New York Stock Exchange, up 14.6% from the $14 a share that its initial public offering had priced at. The stock later rose to as high as $16.49 before pulling back some to close at $16.40, up 17.1% from the IPO price.
- Agiliti sold some 26.3M shares of stock through its initial public offering, but the IPO priced poorly. Shares sold at just $14 apiece, below the offering’s expected $18 to $20 range.
- AGTI also offered underwriters the option to purchase some 3.9M additional shares for overallotments.
- All told, the company wrote in an S-1 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it expects to have some 125.3M shares outstanding following the IPO, or 129.2M if underwriters exercise all overallotment options.
- That gave the company about a $1.8B basic, non-diluted valuation at IPO, while Friday’s gains took AGTI’s non-diluted market cap up to around $2.1B.
- Agiliti will net some $339.2M from the IPO, or about $391.2M if underwriters exercise all overallotment options, according to its S-1. The company said it intends to use all but about $10M of the proceeds to repay existing credit facilities.
- AGTI provides medical-equipment management, rental and maintenance services to some 7,000 hospitals and other treatment sites. The company bills its customers directly rather than working through Medicare, Medicaid or private insurance.
- Agiliti CEO Tom Leonard sat down with Seeking Alpha for a video interview to discuss the company's future.