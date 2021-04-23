Oncology Biotech Rain Therapeutics opens 30% above the IPO price
Apr. 23, 2021 11:54 AM ETRain Therapeutics Inc. (RAIN)RAIN, LPSBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Rain Therapeutics (RAIN +6.3%) has opened at $22.10, 30% above the IPO price of $17.
- The company has priced IPO within the estimated range of $16-$18.
- Lead candidate, RAIN-32, is a small molecule oral inhibitor of MDM2 in-licensed in September 2020 based on the results of a Phase 1 trial, which demonstrated meaningful antitumor activity in an MDM2-amplified subtype of liposarcoma (NYSE:LPS) and other solid tumors.
- The company anticipates commencing a pivotal Phase 3 trial in LPS in the 2H21, a Phase 2 tumor-agnostic basket trial in certain solid tumors in the 2H21, and a Phase 2 trial in intimal sarcoma by early 2022.