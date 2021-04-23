Oncology Biotech Rain Therapeutics opens 30% above the IPO price

Apr. 23, 2021 11:54 AM ETRain Therapeutics Inc. (RAIN)RAIN, LPSBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Rain Therapeutics (RAIN +6.3%) has opened at $22.10, 30% above the IPO price of $17.
  • The company has priced IPO within the estimated range of $16-$18.
  • Lead candidate, RAIN-32, is a small molecule oral inhibitor of MDM2 in-licensed in September 2020 based on the results of a Phase 1 trial, which demonstrated meaningful antitumor activity in an MDM2-amplified subtype of liposarcoma (NYSE:LPS) and other solid tumors.
  • The company anticipates commencing a pivotal Phase 3 trial in LPS in the 2H21, a Phase 2 tumor-agnostic basket trial in certain solid tumors in the 2H21, and a Phase 2 trial in intimal sarcoma by early 2022.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.